Cosmic Psychos Have A New Album, A New Video and Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Cosmic Psychos have a new album ‘Mountain of Piss’, a new video ‘Sin Bin’ and a few tour dates to boot.
The last album from Cosmic Psychos was ‘Loudmouth Soup’ in 2018. ‘Mountain of Piss’ was recorded in 2019 but delayed for a year due to the pandemic and not really having any idea what the future held. Instead of releasing the album, Cosmic Psycho’s Ross Knight had two hip replacements. “I’m told they are titanium, but being the public health system, they may be made from Balsa wood for all I know,” says Knight.
The band formed in 1982, with 2022 marking their 40th anniversary.
COSMIC PSYCHOS – MOUNTAIN OF PISS
WORLD TOUR
Tickets are on sale now from www.cosmicpsychos.com.au
Thursday 1 July
Worldwide Live Stream
Saturday 7 August
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Saturday 14 August
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Saturday 21 August
Crowbar, Sydney
Friday 27 August
Pier Bandroom, Frankston
Saturday 28 August
Jive, Adelaide
Saturday 4 September
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook