Cosmic Psychos Have A New Album, A New Video and Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Cosmic Psychos have a new album ‘Mountain of Piss’, a new video ‘Sin Bin’ and a few tour dates to boot.

The last album from Cosmic Psychos was ‘Loudmouth Soup’ in 2018. ‘Mountain of Piss’ was recorded in 2019 but delayed for a year due to the pandemic and not really having any idea what the future held. Instead of releasing the album, Cosmic Psycho’s Ross Knight had two hip replacements. “I’m told they are titanium, but being the public health system, they may be made from Balsa wood for all I know,” says Knight.

The band formed in 1982, with 2022 marking their 40th anniversary.

COSMIC PSYCHOS – MOUNTAIN OF PISS

WORLD TOUR

Thursday 1 July

Worldwide Live Stream

Saturday 7 August

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Saturday 14 August

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday 21 August

Crowbar, Sydney

Friday 27 August

Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Saturday 28 August

Jive, Adelaide

Saturday 4 September

The Tivoli, Brisbane

