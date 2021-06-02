 Cosmic Psychos Have A New Album, A New Video and Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Cosmic Psychos Have A New Album, A New Video and Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2021

in News

Cosmic Psychos have a new album ‘Mountain of Piss’, a new video ‘Sin Bin’ and a few tour dates to boot.

The last album from Cosmic Psychos was ‘Loudmouth Soup’ in 2018. ‘Mountain of Piss’ was recorded in 2019 but delayed for a year due to the pandemic and not really having any idea what the future held. Instead of releasing the album, Cosmic Psycho’s Ross Knight had two hip replacements. “I’m told they are titanium, but being the public health system, they may be made from Balsa wood for all I know,” says Knight.

The band formed in 1982, with 2022 marking their 40th anniversary.

COSMIC PSYCHOS – MOUNTAIN OF PISS
WORLD TOUR

Tickets are on sale now from www.cosmicpsychos.com.au

Thursday 1 July
Worldwide Live Stream

Saturday 7 August
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Saturday 14 August
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday 21 August
Crowbar, Sydney

Friday 27 August
Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Saturday 28 August
Jive, Adelaide

Saturday 4 September
The Tivoli, Brisbane

