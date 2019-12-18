Cosmic Psychos Spin-Off Ich Bin Ein Esel Release Limited Edition Vinyl

Ich Bin Ein Esel, featuring Cosmic Psychos guitarist Mad Macka, Dr Rock from Boondall Boys and Larmo Cusack from The Dangermen, have released a very limited edition of their 2008 album ‘Why?’.

Ich Bin Ein Esel translates as I Am A Donkey.

‘Why was recorded in a Tascam 688 in 2008 and first released in 2014 on Brisbane’s Swashbuckling Hobo records.

This is the first time ‘Why’ has been released on vinyl. Only 150 copies will be pressed.

