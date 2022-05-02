Countertenor Max Riebl Dies From Cancer At Age 30 - Noise11.com

Australian Countertenor Max Riebl has died at from cancer at the age of 30.

Max has performed with the Pinchgut Opera, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, Vienna Chamber Opera, La Cetra Baroque Orchestra, London Handel Orchestra, the Song Company and Orchestra Victoria.

Max has curated and performed contemporary-baroque shows for the Adelaide Festival, the Melbourne Cabaret festival and the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Max Riebl is the brother of The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl. He has occasionally sand with his brother’s band.

