 Counting Crows Brand New Music ‘Elevator Boots’ - Noise11.com
Adam Duritz of Counting Crows photo by Ros O'Gorman

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows photo by Ros O'Gorman

Counting Crows Brand New Music ‘Elevator Boots’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 28, 2021

in News

Counting Crows last album was ‘Somewhere Under Wonderland’ in 2014. Today Counting Crows have released their first new music since then.

‘Elevator Boots’ is the first taste of the ‘Butter Miracle, Suite One’ EP coming May 21.

‘Elevator Boots’ is an Adam Duritz original. The inclusion of ‘Suite One’ in the title suggests a series of EPs may precede an album release.

BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE TRACK-LIST
1. The Tall Grass
2. Elevator Boots
3. Angel of 14th Street
4. Bobby and the Rat-Kings

Counting Crows first album ‘August and Everything After’ was released in 1993. It reached no 4 in the USA and no 12 in Australia. The second album ‘Recovering The Satellites’ took Counting Crows to number one in the USA.

