Court Dismisses Wade Robson Claims Against Michael Jackson Estate As Frivolous - Noise11.com

A US Court has thrown out another claim by Wade Robson against the Michael Jackson estate calling the Robson claim frivolous.

The now 38-year old Robson claims he was sexually abused by Michael Jackson. The Los Angeles Superior Court has dismissed his case for the third time.

Jonathan Steinsapir, the attorney for the Jackson estate said in a statement, “As of today, a summary judgment AGAINST Wade Robson has been granted three different times by two different judges of the Superior Court.

“Wade Robson has spent the last 8 years pursuing frivolous claims in different lawsuits against Michael Jackson’s estate and companies associated with it. Robson has taken nearly three dozen depositions and inspected and presented hundreds of thousands of documents trying to prove his claims, yet a Judge has once again ruled that Robson’s claims have no merit whatsoever, that no trial is necessary and that his latest case is dismissed.”

Brisbane born Robson was the subject of the 2019 Jackson exposé ‘Leaving Neverland’. Robson testified at the Jackson trial into child abuse that he was never abused by Jackson but later made a $1.5 billion claim against the Jackson estate, claiming he was constantly abused by the singer over a seven year period.

Robson appeared on three Jackson videos, ‘Black or White’, ‘Jam’ and ‘Heal The World’. He later worked as a choreographer for Britney Spears.

