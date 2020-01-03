Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope Announce Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne

Two of Melbourne’s biggest exports in recent years, Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope are getting together to raise money for the devastating bushfires across Australia.

Joining them on the night will be Alice Skye and DJ Fee B Squared.

100% of profits will be donated to the Bushfire Disaster Appeal, Rural Fire Service in NSW, Country Fire Authority in Victoria and WIRES (Wildlife Rescue).

Camp Cope drummer Sarah Thompson said in a statement “Watching the news every day, and watching our government completely turn a blind eye, and show absolutely no empathy toward the trauma being faced by a huge portion of the country is completely devastating to us. It really makes you feel helpless, like every little trivial thing in your life is meaningless in comparison. We can’t be out there fighting fires, but it’s so easy for us to play a show to try and support those who are. It truly feels like the very, very least we can do to help in a small way.”

This will be Courtney Barnett’s only full band show for 2020.

The show will take place at The Corner Hotel in Richmond on Tuesday, January 7.

Click here to buy tickets, but act fast because they’ll be gone in no time.

