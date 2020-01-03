 Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope Announce Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope Announce Bushfire Benefit In Melbourne

by Tim Cashmere on January 3, 2020

in News

Two of Melbourne’s biggest exports in recent years, Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope are getting together to raise money for the devastating bushfires across Australia.

Joining them on the night will be Alice Skye and DJ Fee B Squared.

100% of profits will be donated to the Bushfire Disaster Appeal, Rural Fire Service in NSW, Country Fire Authority in Victoria and WIRES (Wildlife Rescue).

Camp Cope drummer Sarah Thompson said in a statement “Watching the news every day, and watching our government completely turn a blind eye, and show absolutely no empathy toward the trauma being faced by a huge portion of the country is completely devastating to us. It really makes you feel helpless, like every little trivial thing in your life is meaningless in comparison. We can’t be out there fighting fires, but it’s so easy for us to play a show to try and support those who are. It truly feels like the very, very least we can do to help in a small way.”

This will be Courtney Barnett’s only full band show for 2020.

The show will take place at The Corner Hotel in Richmond on Tuesday, January 7.

Click here to buy tickets, but act fast because they’ll be gone in no time.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The xx
The xx Working On New Music

British indie-electro pioneers The xx have revealed that they're working on new music.

19 hours ago
Old Crow Medicine Show
Critter Fuqua Leaves Old Crow Medicine Show

Christopher "Critter" Fuqua has parted ways with his buddies in bluegrass revival band Old Crow Medicine Show.

20 hours ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney
Justin Bieber: ‘Seasons’ Docuseries Trailer Revealed

Pop juggernaut Justin Bieber will be the focus of an upcoming docuseries showing his struggles with fame and fortune.

22 hours ago
Depeche Mode, Noise11, photo
Depeche Mode Themed Barber Revealed In Cardiff

Welsh men who want to look great and express their love of electro-goth pop pioneers Depeche Mode can now kill two birds with one stone at Cardiff's Mode For Men.

23 hours ago
Bernard Fanning, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Make It Rain Sells Out, But Online Auction Still On

Byron Bay's two-night bushfire benefit gig Make It Rain has sold out both nights, but fans can still bid for a piece of memorabilia to help raise money.

1 day ago
Lizzo
Lizzo Honoured She Made Obama 2019 Music List

Lizzo was left in tears after former U.S. President Barack Obama included her tune Juice in a list of his favourite songs of 2019.

1 day ago
Yungblud
Yungblud’s New Music Inspired By David Bowie

Yungblud has revealed that he has penned a track called 'Mars' inspired by meeting a transgender fan, whilst the record also "pays homage" to David Bowie’s 1971 hit 'Life on Mars'.

1 day ago