Courtney Barnett To Stream Concert From Melbourne In Cinemas Globally - Noise11.com

Courtney Barnett will perform from the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne for a global event that will stream live to cinemas all over the world on 17 December.
“hello! how are you all ? I hope everyone is safe and taking care of each other. i’m doing a global livestream show for one night only on Thursday 17th December live from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne,” she announced in a Statement.
The ‘From Where I’m Standing’ concert takes its name from the lyrics to Courtney’s song ‘City Looks Pretty’.
“I’ll be joined by my band Dave Mudie, Bones Sloane and Lucy Waldron on cello and we’ll be playing some old songs and some brand new ones. This is the first time we have played a show all together since October 2019 and i’m really grateful for this experience,” Courtney says.
FROM WHERE I’M STANDING: LIVE FROM
THE ROYAL EXHIBITION BUILDING MELBOURNE
THURSDAY 17TH DECEMBER
Livestream 1: Australia / NZ Stream – 8PM AEDT / 10PM NZDT
Livestream 2: Australia West Coast / Asia Stream – 8PM AWST / 9PM JST & KST
Livestream 3: UK & Europe – 8PM GMT / 9PM CET
Livestream 4: North America East Coast – 8PM ET
Livestream 5: North America West Coast – 8PM PT
General public tickets on sale for all livestreams from Friday 27th November at 9am AEDT / Thursday 26th November at 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT
AUSTRALIAN CINEMA SCREENINGS
THURSDAY 17TH DECEMBER
SYDNEY – Dendy Cinemas, Newtown
CANBERRA – Dendy Cinema, Canberra Centre
MELBOURNE – Cinema Nova, Carlton
BRISBANE – Dendy Cinema, Coorparoo
ADELAIDE – Palace Nova, East End
PERTH – Luna Cinemas, Leederville
General public tickets for all cinema screenings will be available from Wednesday 25th November at 9am AEDT
