Courtney Barnett To Stream Concert From Melbourne In Cinemas Globally - Noise11.com

Courtney Barnett will perform from the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne for a global event that will stream live to cinemas all over the world on 17 December.

“hello! how are you all ? I hope everyone is safe and taking care of each other. i’m doing a global livestream show for one night only on Thursday 17th December live from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne,” she announced in a Statement.

The ‘From Where I’m Standing’ concert takes its name from the lyrics to Courtney’s song ‘City Looks Pretty’.

“I’ll be joined by my band Dave Mudie, Bones Sloane and Lucy Waldron on cello and we’ll be playing some old songs and some brand new ones. This is the first time we have played a show all together since October 2019 and i’m really grateful for this experience,” Courtney says.

FROM WHERE I’M STANDING: LIVE FROM

THE ROYAL EXHIBITION BUILDING MELBOURNE



THURSDAY 17TH DECEMBER

Livestream 1: Australia / NZ Stream – 8PM AEDT / 10PM NZDT

Livestream 2: Australia West Coast / Asia Stream – 8PM AWST / 9PM JST & KST

Livestream 3: UK & Europe – 8PM GMT / 9PM CET

Livestream 4: North America East Coast – 8PM ET

Livestream 5: North America West Coast – 8PM PT

Tickets on sale here



General public tickets on sale for all livestreams from Friday 27th November at 9am AEDT / Thursday 26th November at 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT

AUSTRALIAN CINEMA SCREENINGS

THURSDAY 17TH DECEMBER



SYDNEY – Dendy Cinemas, Newtown

CANBERRA – Dendy Cinema, Canberra Centre

MELBOURNE – Cinema Nova, Carlton

BRISBANE – Dendy Cinema, Coorparoo

ADELAIDE – Palace Nova, East End

PERTH – Luna Cinemas, Leederville

General public tickets for all cinema screenings will be available from Wednesday 25th November at 9am AEDT

<a href=”http://www.noise11.com”>Noise11.com</a>

<h2>Follow Noise11 on Social Media</h2>

NEW: <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/paulcashmere”>Noise11 on YouTube</a> SUBSCRIBE

<a href=”https://www.instagram.com/noise11dotcom/”>Noise11 on Instagram</a>

<a href=”https://twitter.com/Noise11Tweets”>You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter</a>

<a href=”https://www.facebook.com/Noise11dotcom/”>Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook</a>

Comments

comments