Covid Derails The Hard-Ons - Noise11.com

The Hard-Ons first national tour with Tim Rogers on vocals has stalled with one of the band members testing positive to Covid.

In a statement the band announced, “We regret to advise that the band has unfortunately been struck with Covid, with one of us testing positive earlier today, so under current Public Health Orders they’re required to self-isolate. As a result, we’ve had to reschedule this week’s shows. These performances will however proceed on the following dates. Existing ticket holders do not need to do anything as tickets will automatically apply for the new date”.

The shows for Sydney, Avalon, Newcastle and Wollongong have been moved to June.

With the NSW shows moved to June, the tour will proceed next week with the shows in Canberra, Adelaide, Geelong and Melbourne going ahead as planned.

The revised tour is now:

THE HARD-ONS

I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken

Australian Tour 2022

MARCH

Thu 31 – Canberra, The Basement – with guests GLITORIS and CHARLOTTE & THE HARLOTS

APRIL

Sat 2 – Adelaide, Enigma Bar – with guests CULL

Thu 7 – Geelong, Barwon Club – with guests DEAD and EYEROLL

Fri 8 – St Kilda, Gershwin Room @ The Espy – with very special guests THE MEANIES and RIVER OF SNAKES

Sat 9 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel – with special guests C.O.F.F.I.N and CHEEKY GEEZERS

JUNE

Wed June 1 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Thu June 2 – Sydney, Factory Theatre (for Great Southern Nights) (with guests Flowers For Jayne)

Fri June 3 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Sat June 4 – Avalon, Avalon RSL (with guests Raising Ravens

The Hard-Ons’ new album I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. (Distributed by Magnetic South)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

