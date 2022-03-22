 Covid Derails The Hard-Ons - Noise11.com
Covid Derails The Hard-Ons

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2022

in News

The Hard-Ons first national tour with Tim Rogers on vocals has stalled with one of the band members testing positive to Covid.

In a statement the band announced, “We regret to advise that the band has unfortunately been struck with Covid, with one of us testing positive earlier today, so under current Public Health Orders they’re required to self-isolate. As a result, we’ve had to reschedule this week’s shows. These performances will however proceed on the following dates. Existing ticket holders do not need to do anything as tickets will automatically apply for the new date”.

The shows for Sydney, Avalon, Newcastle and Wollongong have been moved to June.

With the NSW shows moved to June, the tour will proceed next week with the shows in Canberra, Adelaide, Geelong and Melbourne going ahead as planned.

The revised tour is now:

THE HARD-ONS
I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken
Australian Tour 2022

MARCH
Thu 31 – Canberra, The Basement – with guests GLITORIS and CHARLOTTE & THE HARLOTS

APRIL
Sat 2 – Adelaide, Enigma Bar – with guests CULL

Thu 7 – Geelong, Barwon Club – with guests DEAD and EYEROLL
Fri 8 – St Kilda, Gershwin Room @ The Espy – with very special guests THE MEANIES and RIVER OF SNAKES
Sat 9 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel – with special guests C.O.F.F.I.N and CHEEKY GEEZERS

JUNE
Wed June 1 – Wollongong, La La La’s
Thu June 2 – Sydney, Factory Theatre (for Great Southern Nights) (with guests Flowers For Jayne)
Fri June 3 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel
Sat June 4 – Avalon, Avalon RSL (with guests Raising Ravens

The Hard-Ons’ new album I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. (Distributed by Magnetic South)

