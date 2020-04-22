 Cowboy Junkies Australian Tour Rescheduled For February 2021 - Noise11.com
Cowboy Junkies Australian Tour Rescheduled For February 2021

by Paul Cashmere on April 22, 2020

in News

Cowboy Junkies Australian tour for May will now happen in February 2021.

Punters are asked to hang on to their existing tickets which will be valid for the new dates. If you are unable to attend the new dates then you can apply for a refund. To request a refund, please contact your point of sale and provide your Transaction Number BEFORE Wednesday May 6, 2020.

The new Cowboy Junkies dates are:

ADELAIDE THE GOV Tuesday February 2
BRISBANE TIVOLI THEATRE Wednesday February 3
MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE Thursday February 4
MELBOURNE ATHENAEUM THEATRE Saturday February 6
PERTH ASTOR THEATRE Sunday February 7
CANBERRA CANBERRA THEATRE Tuesday February 9
SYDNEY ENMORE THEATRE Friday February 12

http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/cowboyjunkies/

