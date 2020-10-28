 Crowded House Debut First New Song in a Decade ‘Whatever You Want’ VIDEO - Noise11.com
Crowded House

Crowded House

Crowded House Debut First New Song in a Decade ‘Whatever You Want’ VIDEO

by Paul Cashmere on October 29, 2020

in News

Crowded House have a new song. ‘Whatever You Want’ is the first Crowded House song in a decade.

Crowded House is now founding members Neil Finn and Mark Seymour with Neil’s sons Liam  on guitar and Elroy on drums and producer Mitchell Froom on keyboards.

“We are thrilled and highly energised to be touring NZ in March. The shows will be a joyous occasion for us, with all the songs from our history that still resonate, some new music to unveil and our home crowds to share all that with…feeling truly blessed,” said Neil Finn.

The ‘Whatever You Want’ video features Mac DeMarco. Waking up with the fear after last night’s revelry. We can all relate to that. Thanks to Mac for working through the pain and showing us redemption.” 

Crowded House were meant to perform at Bluesfest 2020. They are not yet listed for the 2021 line-up although their New Zealand dates suggest a Bluesfest appearance and Australian tour are imminent.

ROWDED HOUSE “TO THE ISLAND” – NEW ZEALAND 2021

HAMILTON – CLAUDELANDS ARENA  – THURSDAY 4 MARCH

NAPIER – CHURCH ROAD WINERY, SATURDAY 6 MARCH 

NELSON – TRAFALGAR CENTRE, MONDAY 8 MARCH 

CHRISTCHURCH – CHRISTCHURCH ARENA , WEDNESDAY 10 MARCH 

DUNEDIN – TOWN HALL, THURSDAY 11 MARCH 

QUEENSTOWN – GIBBSTON VALLEY, SATURDAY 13 MARCH 

WELLINGTON – TSB BANK ARENA, MONDAY 15 MARCH

PALMERSTON NORTH – REGENT THEATRE, WEDNESDAY 17 MARCH 

AUCKLAND – SPARK ARENA, FRIDAY 19 MARCH 

NEW PLYMOUTH  – BOWL OF BROOKLANDS, SATURDAY 20 MARCH 

pajamaclub1509112011-09-15-17 Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Glow About Axl Rose

Angus Young has thanked Axl Rose for his short tenure in the band.

31 mins ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards On Modern Rock

Keith Richards has outright insisted that "new rock 'n’ roll" doesn't exist and he's branded the overuse of synths today as "cheap and corny".

7 hours ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Sets Up Live Dates For Victoria

Mick Thomas will take his Roving Commission on the road … finally … for dates across Victoria in December.

21 hours ago
Denis Walter We Need A Little Christmas
Denis Walter Teams With Mirusia For Christmas Song

Australian baritone Denis Walter has recorded a Christmas song with Andre Rieu’s singer Mirusia.

1 day ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Eddie Van Halen Rumours Dismissed By Son Wolfgang

Wolf Van Halen has dismissed untrue rumours that he is about to replace his father in Van Halen. Eddie sadly passed away earlier this month, aged 65, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

2 days ago
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Here Is AC/DC ‘Shot In The Dark’ Video

The AC/DC ‘Shot in the Dark’ video has generated over 1,000,000 views in the first 8 hours of going live.

2 days ago
Garland Jeffreys and Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Recorded Letter To You in Four Days

Bruce Springsteen released his first studio album with his longtime backing band the E Street Band in six years on Friday (23.10.20), and has now revealed the material for the album was recorded in less than a week, with all the vocals featured on the record being “first takes”.

4 days ago