Crowded House Debut First New Song in a Decade ‘Whatever You Want’ VIDEO - Noise11.com

Crowded House have a new song. ‘Whatever You Want’ is the first Crowded House song in a decade.

Crowded House is now founding members Neil Finn and Mark Seymour with Neil’s sons Liam on guitar and Elroy on drums and producer Mitchell Froom on keyboards.

“We are thrilled and highly energised to be touring NZ in March. The shows will be a joyous occasion for us, with all the songs from our history that still resonate, some new music to unveil and our home crowds to share all that with…feeling truly blessed,” said Neil Finn.

The ‘Whatever You Want’ video features Mac DeMarco. “Waking up with the fear after last night’s revelry. We can all relate to that. Thanks to Mac for working through the pain and showing us redemption.”

Crowded House were meant to perform at Bluesfest 2020. They are not yet listed for the 2021 line-up although their New Zealand dates suggest a Bluesfest appearance and Australian tour are imminent.

ROWDED HOUSE “TO THE ISLAND” – NEW ZEALAND 2021

HAMILTON – CLAUDELANDS ARENA – THURSDAY 4 MARCH

NAPIER – CHURCH ROAD WINERY, SATURDAY 6 MARCH

NELSON – TRAFALGAR CENTRE, MONDAY 8 MARCH

CHRISTCHURCH – CHRISTCHURCH ARENA , WEDNESDAY 10 MARCH

DUNEDIN – TOWN HALL, THURSDAY 11 MARCH

QUEENSTOWN – GIBBSTON VALLEY, SATURDAY 13 MARCH

WELLINGTON – TSB BANK ARENA, MONDAY 15 MARCH

PALMERSTON NORTH – REGENT THEATRE, WEDNESDAY 17 MARCH

AUCKLAND – SPARK ARENA, FRIDAY 19 MARCH

NEW PLYMOUTH – BOWL OF BROOKLANDS, SATURDAY 20 MARCH

