Crowded House Dedicate Don’t Dream Its Over To Michael Gudinski - Noise11.com

Neil Finn dedicated his Corwded House classic ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ to Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski at the first Crowded House show of 2021 in New Zealand this week.

Gudinski passed away in his sleep at his home in Toorak on 2 March 2021. He was 68. Neil Finn’s first ever record came via Gudinski’s Mushroom Records when he joined his brother Tim’s band Split Enz. Neil joined Split Enz in 1977 replacing Phil Judd who went on to form The Swingers and have a hit with ‘Counting The Beat’. Neil was the Split Enz guitarist and singer but didn’t write anything on ‘Dizrythmia’, the third album for Split Enz and his first album with the band. It wasn’t until the fifth album ‘True Colours’, Neil’s third Enz record, where he shone with the song ‘I Got You’ and gave Split Enz their first international hit.

Crowded House live in 2021 featured the already released two new songs ‘Whatever You Want’ and ‘To the Island’ as well as ‘Playing With Fire’ from the soon to be released seventh Crowded House album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’. ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ will be the first Crowded House album in 11 years since 2010’s ‘Intriguer’.

Crowded House setlist 10 March 2021

Weather With You (from Woodface, 1991)

Mean to Me (from Crowded House, 1986)

World Where You Live (from Crowded House, 1986)

In My Command (from Together Alone, 1993)

Whatever You Want (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Fall At Your Feet (from Woodface, 1991)

Whispers and Moans (from Woodface, 1991)

Playing with Fire (with Reb Fountain) (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Pineapple Head (from Together Alone, 1993)

When You Come (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

Private Universe (from Together Alone, 1993)

Four Seasons in One Day (from Woodface, 1991)

Silent House (from Time On Earth, 2007)

To the Island (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Nails in My Feet (from Together Alone, 1993)

Locked Out (from Together Alone, 1993)

Don’t Dream It’s Over (Dedicated to Michael Gudinski) (from Crowded House, 1986)

Something So Strong (from Crowded House, 1986)

Distant Sun (from Together Alone, 1993)

Encore:

Chocolate Cake (from Woodface, 1991)

“Heroes” (David Bowie cover)

Better Be Home Soon (from Temple of Low Men, 1988)

