Daft Punk Split At 28 Years - Noise11.com

After 28 years Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo have decided to split up as Daft Punk.

The duo took to YouTube to visualise the split with a near eight minute video where they literally disintegrate Daft Punk.

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo formed Daft Punk in Paris in 1993. They released four studio albums ‘Homework’ (1997), ‘Discovery’ (2001), ‘Human After All’ (2005) and ‘Random Access Memories’ (2013), two live albums ‘Alive 1997’ (2001) and ‘Alive 2007’ (2007) and one soundtrack ‘Tron: Legacy’ (2010).

In Australia their first Top 40 hit was ‘Da Funk’ (no 31, 1995).

Next came ‘Around the World’ (no 11, 1997)

Then ‘One More Time’ (no 10, 2000)

The big one happened in 2013 when Daft Punk teamed with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers for ‘Get Lucky’.

The fourth Daft Punk album ‘Random Access Memories’ was their biggest album reaching number one in the USA, UK, and Australia.

Fun fact: The last track on ‘Random Access Memories’ titled ‘Contact’ sampled Australian band Sherbet (known as Sherbs) with their song ‘We Ride Tonight’. Sherbet’s Daryl Braithwaite, Garth Porter and Tony Mitchell are co-credited as songwriters on the Daft Punk album.

