 Damon Albarn Teases Gorillaz's Bad Bunny Collaboration - Noise11.com
Damon Albarn photo by Ros O'Gorman

Damon Albarn Teases Gorillaz’s Bad Bunny Collaboration

by Music-News.com on September 21, 2021

in News

Gorillaz have teamed up with Bad Bunny on an upcoming song.

Damon Albarn has revealed he and Bad Bunny recorded a reggaeton track together in Jamaica, which will act as the first single on an upcoming project by his virtual band with comic book artist Jamie Hewlett.

Albarn told The Wrap: “What I love about Gorillaz is that I can bring [in] anyone I want, you know?

“I was in Jamaica recently and recorded a Gorillaz song with Bad Bunny, that’s something exciting for next year.”

He continued: “Bad Bunny is the first single. It is the first song I have made from this new project.

“I still don’t know when it will come out, or how we are going to launch it, but we finished it and it is … yes, more or less a reggaeton song. It’s Bad Bunny meets Gorillaz.”

Gorillaz’s last studio album was 2020’s ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’, which featured the likes of Sir Elton John, St. Vincent and Beck.

And Damon previously teased a collaboration of sorts with Sir Paul McCartney.

Albarn revealed last year that he recorded music with the legendary Beatles star and he hopes to use it on an upcoming album from Gorillaz.

He said: “I have a recording of Paul and myself that I could use for a Gorillaz track. It could easily fit on a Gorillaz album. It’s a very simple, basic recording but I would never release it without talking to him first.”

Damon went on to insist that the recording is not a full track but praised Paul, 79, as “one of the most special pop musicians”.

He said: “[I don’t want to say I have] a track with Paul, because I don’t, but I could definitely work with him. He is one of the most special pop musicians ever.”

Meanwhile, Gorillaz are also eyeing up a track with another musical icon, after Jamie recently teased Damon had a written a song for Dolly Parton.

He said: “I suggested working with Dolly Parton imagining Damon would throw it back in my face and he turned around and was like, ‘Are you serious? I fucking love Dolly Parton’. So we need to find a way of getting in touch with Dolly. Damon’s already written the track, I think! We had this conversation three weeks ago when he was in Paris, and I spoke to him the other day and he said, ‘I’ve written that one.'”

music-news.com

