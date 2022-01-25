Damon Albarn Apologizes To Taylor Swift After Songwriting Slag-off - Noise11.com

Blur frontman Damon Albarn has apologised to Taylor Swift for claiming she does not write her own songs.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, published on Sunday, Albarn alleged Swift doesn’t write her own songs and said there is a “big difference” between “a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes”.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Swift – who is credited as writer or co-writer on all of her songs – called out Albarn in a fiery message and he responded by apologising and insisting his comments were “reduced to clickbait”.

“I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait,” he replied. “I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

In her original tweet, Swift tagged Albarn and wrote, “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Swift signed off by tweeting: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

