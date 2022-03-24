Dan Andrews Unveils Michael Gudinski Statue In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Victorian State Premier Dan Andrews has unveiled a statue to the late Michael Gudinski outside Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

In a statement Premier Andrews said, “Michael Gudinski was a giant, a legend, a great Victorian, and a dear friend. He created the biggest stage we’ve ever seen, and filled it with the greatest talents we’ve ever known. No one has ever done more for young artists and Australian music. And he’ll never be forgotten”.

Michael Gudinski was a giant, a legend, a great Victorian, and a dear friend. He created the biggest stage we've ever seen, and filled it with the greatest talents we've ever known. No one has ever done more for young artists and Australian music. And he'll never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/B2Ectcxkbz — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) March 24, 2022

Michael Gudinski is the founder of Mushroom Records and Frontier Touring. He passed away on 2 March 2021 at age 68.

Mushroom Records launched the careers of Kylie Minogue, Peter Andre, Hunters & Collectors, Paul Kelly, Yothu Yindi and Split Enz.

