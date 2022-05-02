 Danny Bonaduce Takes Leave From Radio Show To Deal With Mystery Illness - Noise11.com

Danny Bonaduce photo from Celia Bonaduce Facebood page

Danny Bonaduce Takes Leave From Radio Show To Deal With Mystery Illness

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2022

in News

Danny Bonaduce, the artist formerly known as Danny Partridge in The Partridge Family, has revealed that he has stood down from his Seattle radio show because of a mystery medical condition.

In a post to his socials over the weekend, Danny said “Some news to share. I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I’ll be back on the air soon”.

Today he further shared with fans:

He also said, “Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes.”

Danny has been working at Seattle’s KZOK-FM since 2011. He is the morning show host. As a child actor, Danny has small parts in ‘Bewitched’ and ‘The Ghost & Mrs Muir’ before scoring the role of Danny Partridge.

The Partridge Family was on air for four seasons. 96 episodes were made in that time. The show starred Broadway star Shirley Jones as a widowed mother raising a family. Her real-life step son David Cassidy co-starred as her eldest child Keith Partridge.

One of Danny’s fun past-times is visiting second hand book shops and music stores and secretly signing Partridge Family releases.

