Danny Boyle's 'Pistol' Set To Send Sex Pistols Back To The Charts - Noise11.com

Sex Pistols re-released two very special vinyl pressings of their controversial anti-monarchist anthem God Save The Queen and are looking to re-enter the Top 5 for the first time in 43 years, since C’mon Everybody reached Number 3 in 1979.

It could be the battle of two pop titans. Kate Bush’s classic Running Up That Hill could leap up six places to Number 2 this week – can it challenge Harry Styles for Number 1? Originally released in 1985, where the track peaked at Number 3, it could reach its highest-ever peak thanks to Stranger Things.

Following a stirring performance at last night’s Platinum Party at the Palace, Sam Ryder’s Eurovision anthem SPACE MAN might break back into the top 10, currently its up two to Number 9.

Several slow-burning hits across the Official Singles Chart are on track to reach new peaks this week; including David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson’s Crazy What Love Can Do (12), George Ezra’s Green Green Grass (13) and Nathan Dawe ft. Ella Henderson with 21 Reasons (16).

This week’s highest new entry could belong to Post Malone, I Like You (A Happier Song) comes from new album Twelve Carat Toohtache and is cruising towards a Number 19 debut.

