Danny Elfman Debuts Xiu Xiu Remix of ‘Serious Ground’ - Noise11.com

Danny Elfman Debuts Xiu Xiu Remix of ‘Serious Ground’

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2021

Danny Elfman has debuted yet another reinterpretation of one of his ‘Big Mess’ tracks with a Xiu Xiu remix of ‘Serious Ground’.

Since the release of Danny’s ‘Big Mess’ album in June he was released remixes from Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher and Trent Reznor.

Track List

1. Sorry
2. True
3. In Time
4. Everybody Loves You
5. Dance With The Lemurs
6. Serious Ground
7. Choose Your Side
8. We Belong
9. Happy
10. Just A Human
11. Devil Take Away
12. Love In The Time Of Covid
13. Native Intelligence
14. Better Times
15. Cruel Compensation
16. Kick Me
17. Get Over It
18. Insects

