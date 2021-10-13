Danny Elfman Debuts Xiu Xiu Remix of ‘Serious Ground’ - Noise11.com

Danny Elfman has debuted yet another reinterpretation of one of his ‘Big Mess’ tracks with a Xiu Xiu remix of ‘Serious Ground’.

Since the release of Danny’s ‘Big Mess’ album in June he was released remixes from Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher and Trent Reznor.

Track List

1. Sorry

2. True

3. In Time

4. Everybody Loves You

5. Dance With The Lemurs

6. Serious Ground

7. Choose Your Side

8. We Belong

9. Happy

10. Just A Human

11. Devil Take Away

12. Love In The Time Of Covid

13. Native Intelligence

14. Better Times

15. Cruel Compensation

16. Kick Me

17. Get Over It

18. Insects

