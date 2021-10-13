Danny Elfman Debuts Xiu Xiu Remix of ‘Serious Ground’ - Noise11.com

Danny Elfman has debuted yet another reinterpretation of one of his ‘Big Mess’ tracks with a Xiu Xiu remix of ‘Serious Ground’.
Since the release of Danny’s ‘Big Mess’ album in June he was released remixes from Zach Hill of Death Grips, Squarepusher and Trent Reznor.
Track List
1. Sorry
2. True
3. In Time
4. Everybody Loves You
5. Dance With The Lemurs
6. Serious Ground
7. Choose Your Side
8. We Belong
9. Happy
10. Just A Human
11. Devil Take Away
12. Love In The Time Of Covid
13. Native Intelligence
14. Better Times
15. Cruel Compensation
16. Kick Me
17. Get Over It
18. Insects
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook