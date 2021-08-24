Daptone To Release 20th Anniversary Live At The Apollo - Noise11.com

Daptone Records will release up a 32 track feast of soul to mark the 20th anniversary of the label.
Daptone Records was founded in Brooklyn by Bosco Mann in 2001. It was the home of Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings and Charles Bradley.
‘Live At The Appollo’ by the Daptone Super Soul Revue was recorded over three nights in December 2014 at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem.
The live album arrives this fall on October 1st and features performances by Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Naomi Shelton, Antibalas, The Budos Band, Menahan Street Band, Sugarman 3, Saun & Starr and the Como Mamas. The physical live album includes a 3xLP gatefold with 48-page booklet featuring both on-stage and backstage photos by Isaac Sterling and Jacob Blickenstaff.
‘Live At The Apollo’ will be released on 1 October, 2021.
1. Introduction by Binky Griptite – The Dap-Kings
2. Hot Shot – Saun & Starr
3. Confess It – Saun & Starr
4. In the Night – Saun & Starr
5. Witch’s Boogaloo – The Sugarman 3
6. Love Went Away – The Sugarman 3
7. Thank You Lord – Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens
8. Stranger – Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens
9. Higher Ground – Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens
10. Make the Road by Walking – Menahan Street Band
11. Out of the Wilderness – The Como Mamas
12. Heartaches and Pain – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
13. The World (Is Going Up In Flames) – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
14. Lovin’ You Baby – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
15. Slip Away – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
16. How Long – Charles Bradley (Featuring the Menahan Street Band)
17. Let Love Stand A. Chance – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
18. The Sticks – The Budos Band
19. Ain’t It A Sin – Charles Bradley (Featuring the Budos Band)
20. Sare Kon Kon Pt. 1 – Antibalas
21. Sare Kon Kon Pt. 2 – Antibalas
22. Miss Sharon Jones’ Intro – The Dap-Kings
23. He Said I Can – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
24. If You Call – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
25. Tell Me – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
26. Get Up And Get Out – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
27. Making Up And Breaking Up (And Making Up And Breaking Up Over Again) – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
28. I’m Not Gonna Cry – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
29. Calamity – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
30. Every Beat Of My Heart – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
31. There Was A Time – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings (And Friends)
32. Family Affair / Outro – Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
