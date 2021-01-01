 Dave Dobbyn Becomes Sir Dave Dobbyn In New Zealand New Year’s Honours - Noise11.com
Dave Dobbyn Becomes Sir Dave Dobbyn In New Zealand New Year’s Honours

by Paul Cashmere on January 1, 2021

in News

Dave Dobbyn, best known for his 1986 no 1 song ‘Slice of Heaven’, has been knighted in New Zealand as part of the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

New Zealand, unlike Australia, still has knighthoods. Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson is a Sir. Opera star Kiri Ti Kanawa has the female equivalent, a Dame.

Dave Dobbyn was a member of New Zealand bands Th’ Dudes (1975-1980) and DD Smash (1980-1986). DD Smash had six Top 40 hits in New Zealand.

In a statement, Sir Dave Dobbyn said:

Thank you all so very much for the flood of lovely messages regarding my New Year’s Honour. We are truly overwhelmed and a bit daunted by the generosity of spirit given to us.

Thank you Lady Anneliesje for everything in my known universe. You showed me what love is by living it fully. I can only put music to its glory along the way. God willing, our best song lies ahead of us.

We are given this blessed land. He has given us all a voice and songs to discover in the land, for people to share. So, in that Spirit we honour our community of artists and musicians and take great encouragement in the growth of arts across our cultural wealth. This vital community is evidence of the value and freedom of dialogue and discourse in a free society.

Deep thanks go to my wonderful and inspired manager Lorraine Barry. She has been our right-and-left hand woman for nearly seventeen years. I say right-and-left hand because, even when she fell and broke both arms, she braved everything to work tirelessly for others. That is dedication.
Thank you to all the musicians and characters I’ve had the privilege to play and travel with. Our hearts go out to you all in love.

My hearty congratulations to each recipient in this year’s honours. May the Lord’s peace lift you in 2021, and always. Happy New Year everyone ! Thank You.

Love Always

