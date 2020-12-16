 Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Knock out 'My Shalom-a" - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Knock out ‘My Shalom-a”

by Paul Cashmere on December 17, 2020

in News

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have delivered the seventh performance from their ‘The Hanukkah Sessions’.

They posted Tonight we’re featuring 4 nice Jewish boys whose biggest hit was a song about a nice Jewish girl… “My Shalom-a” or something like that… We’re huge fans of New Wave (as well as the “old wave” that came after Moses parted the Red Sea)…so we were psyched to get to cover one of our favorites…The Knack!

They call it ‘My Shalom-a’ but it doesn’t sound anything like The Knack hit, but here goes:

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Slash Discusses Eddie Van Halen

Slash has heaped praise on the late Van Halen guitar legend - who passed away after a battle with cancer in October - for his "phenomenal" technical ability and insisted there aren’t many other "rock'n'rollers” who have that level of nuance in their playing.

11 hours ago
The Hives perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia supporting ACDC on the Australian leg of the Rock Or Bust World Tour.
The Hives Plot World Tour Without Leaving Sweden

The Hives are planning to tour the world without leaving their native Sweden.

24 hours ago
Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gwen Stefani and her Three Sons Suffer from Dyslexia

Gwen Stefani and her three sons all struggle with dyslexia - a fact she believes is down to "genetics".

1 day ago
Faith No More by Jimmy Hubbard
Faith No More Reschedule Australian and New Zealand Tour for 2022

Faith No More will pick up their Covid-postponed Australian and New Zealand dates in 2022.

1 day ago
The Badloves Get On Board
The Badloves ‘Get On Board’ Set For First Ever Vinyl Release

The Badloves debut album ‘Get On Board’ will be released on vinyl for the first time ever in April 2021.

1 day ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller To Perform With BBC Orchestra

Paul Weller is set to perform with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican in London next year.

2 days ago
Joseph Wooten
The Wooten Brothers To Perform Christmas Holiday Special

The Wooten Brothers will gather at Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville this weekend for The Wooten Brothers Holiday Special.

2 days ago