Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Knock out 'My Shalom-a" - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have delivered the seventh performance from their ‘The Hanukkah Sessions’.

They posted Tonight we’re featuring 4 nice Jewish boys whose biggest hit was a song about a nice Jewish girl… “My Shalom-a” or something like that… We’re huge fans of New Wave (as well as the “old wave” that came after Moses parted the Red Sea)…so we were psyched to get to cover one of our favorites…The Knack!

They call it ‘My Shalom-a’ but it doesn’t sound anything like The Knack hit, but here goes:

