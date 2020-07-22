 Dave Grohl Defends Teachers Opposing School Returns - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Defends Teachers Opposing School Returns

by Music-News.com on July 23, 2020

in News

Dave Grohl has come to the defence of teachers fighting to keep schools closed this autumn as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives.

Grohl opened up about his mother’s career as a teacher and has offered his support for those who want a detailed plan for keeping educators and students safe as COVID-19 cases spike in the U.S.

“When it comes to the daunting question of reopening schools, America’s educators deserve a plan, not a trap,” said Grohl during his In Defence of Our Teachers audio piece – the latest instalment of his ongoing Dave’s True Stories Instagram series.

Grohl praised his mother, telling listeners: “As a single mother of two, she tirelessly devoted her life to the service of others, both at home and at work.”

He described his mother’s dedicated approach, explaining: “Never one to just point at a blackboard and recite lessons for kids to mindlessly memorise, she was an engaging educator, invested in the well-being of each and every student who sat in her class.”

Dave went on to slam U.S. leader Donald Trump’s handling of school re-openings, and accused the President of bad planning and running a ‘conductor-less orchestra’.

Trump has threatened to cut off education funding to states who don’t open schools in August.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has already defied the President, announcing public schools in the state will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

America’s schools were closed in March.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Avalanches
The Avalanches Debut Two New Songs, One With Sananda Maitreya aka Terence Trent D’Arby

The Avalanches have released two new songs including one of Terence Trent D’Arby (aka Sanada Maitreya.

19 hours ago
Ben Harper - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Ben Harper and Rhiannon Giddens Cover Nick Drake

Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper are together for a cover of Nick Drake's 'Black Eyed Dog'.

1 day ago
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Blames JAY-Z For Kanye West Outburst

50 Cent is blaming rap rival JAY-Z for Kanye West's latest slavery outburst at a political rally in South Carolina on Sunday.

1 day ago
Lily Cornell Silver
Lily Cornell Silver Dedicates New Show To Her Father Chris Cornell’s Memory

‘Mind Wide Open’, a new show hosted by Lily Cornell Silver, daughter of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, is a new show about mental illness, and dedicated to her late father.

2 days ago
Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
The Chicks Social Justice Song Could Have Been 25 Minutes Long

Country music trio The Chicks have revealed their new social justice anthem March March was initially a lot longer than the four minutes it became.

4 days ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate ‘Waste Our Breath’ Filmed At Melbourne’s Palais Theatre

The video for Something For Kate’s new song ‘Waste Our Breath’ was filmed in an empty Palais Theatre in the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda.

6 days ago
Nathan Cavaleri
Nathan Cavaleri Speaks To Mental Illness In New Song ‘Before You Check Out’

Child prodigy Nathan Cavaleri has chosen the usually taboo topic of mental illness as the subject of his new song ‘Before You Check Out’.

July 16, 2020