 David Bowie Complete Catalogue Moves To Warner Music - Noise11.com
David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman

David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman

David Bowie Complete Catalogue Moves To Warner Music

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2021

in News

The Warner Music Group and the Estate of David Bowie have signed a global deal to put the entire Bowie catalogue in the hands of the Warner group.

From 2023, Warner will add the Bowie era from 1968 to 1999 to its catalogue as well as Bowie’s 21st century output ‘Heathen’, ‘Reality’, ‘The Next Day’ and ‘Blackstar’.

Parts of the catalogue went to Warner in 2013 when the company took over UK label Parlophone. The four Era box sets have been released through Warner. A fifth, ‘Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) will be released soon. That box is expected to include the albums Black Tie White Noise (1993), 1. Outside (1995), Earthling (1997), and hours (1999).

Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group said: “It’s an incredible honor to have been chosen as the stewards of one of the most important and dynamic bodies of creative work in modern culture. The impact of Bowie’s repeated reinvention and endless experimentation continues to resonate around the world – through the genres he transformed, the timeless songs and sounds he invented, and the immeasurable influence he’s had on music, art, and fashion. We’re excited that our expanded partnership with the Bowie estate will help us deliver innovative, career-spanning projects and attract new generations to his extraordinary musical universe.”

Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Warner Recorded Music added: “To be entrusted with this phenomenal body of work is truly gratifying. For the past eight years, we’ve enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the Bowie estate, collaborating on a fantastic series of releases. Nigel and our entire catalog team have taken great care to be thoughtful and steadfast in our promise to stay true to his artistic vision, while revealing previously unheard music and framing his genius in fresh contexts. With the addition of his immensely powerful later work to the Warner Music portfolio, we’re looking forward to bringing Bowie’s music to fans across the globe for many years to come.”

On January 10, 2016, David Bowie died peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Debuts New Song ‘One More Time’ Ahead of ‘The Tears Of Hercules’ Album

Rod Stewart will release his 31st album ‘The Tears of Hercules’ in November. His new song ‘One More Time’ is a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll.

2 hours ago
BJ Thomas
B.J. Thomas Personal Items On Sale For Fans

The Estate of B.J. Thomas is selling off his personal items for fans around the world.

1 day ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Rolling Stones Could Not Attend Charlie Watts Funeral

The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood, were unable to attend the funeral of their drummer Charlie Watts due to Covid restrictions.

2 days ago
Baccara singer Maria Mediola photo from Baccara Facebook
Baccara Singer Dies Maria Mediola Dies At Age 69

Maria Mediola, the singer with 70’s disco act Baccara, has died in Madrid at age 69.

3 days ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA Score First UK Top 40 Hit In 40 Years

Pop icons ABBA are back with a bang, earning their first Top 10 single on the UK Official Chart in nearly 40 years today.

4 days ago
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John Praises Metallica For ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Sir Elton John has called Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' "one of the best songs ever written".

4 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Is Interested In Making An Instrumental Album

Brian May wants to make a new solo album.

4 days ago