David Bowie Complete Catalogue Moves To Warner Music - Noise11.com

The Warner Music Group and the Estate of David Bowie have signed a global deal to put the entire Bowie catalogue in the hands of the Warner group.

From 2023, Warner will add the Bowie era from 1968 to 1999 to its catalogue as well as Bowie’s 21st century output ‘Heathen’, ‘Reality’, ‘The Next Day’ and ‘Blackstar’.

Parts of the catalogue went to Warner in 2013 when the company took over UK label Parlophone. The four Era box sets have been released through Warner. A fifth, ‘Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) will be released soon. That box is expected to include the albums Black Tie White Noise (1993), 1. Outside (1995), Earthling (1997), and hours (1999).

Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group said: “It’s an incredible honor to have been chosen as the stewards of one of the most important and dynamic bodies of creative work in modern culture. The impact of Bowie’s repeated reinvention and endless experimentation continues to resonate around the world – through the genres he transformed, the timeless songs and sounds he invented, and the immeasurable influence he’s had on music, art, and fashion. We’re excited that our expanded partnership with the Bowie estate will help us deliver innovative, career-spanning projects and attract new generations to his extraordinary musical universe.”

Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Warner Recorded Music added: “To be entrusted with this phenomenal body of work is truly gratifying. For the past eight years, we’ve enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the Bowie estate, collaborating on a fantastic series of releases. Nigel and our entire catalog team have taken great care to be thoughtful and steadfast in our promise to stay true to his artistic vision, while revealing previously unheard music and framing his genius in fresh contexts. With the addition of his immensely powerful later work to the Warner Music portfolio, we’re looking forward to bringing Bowie’s music to fans across the globe for many years to come.”

On January 10, 2016, David Bowie died peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer.

