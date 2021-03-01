David Bridie Awarded the 2021 Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship - Noise11.com

Musician David Bridie has been named as recipient of the 2021 Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship along with photographer Keith Deverell.

As part of the prize the pair will record and film Antarctica’s natural soundscapes and create an audio-visual document with a soundtrack album of their experience.

David Bridie is one of Australia’s most revered musicians. He is the co-founder of Not Drowning, Waving and My Friend The Chocolate Cake. His soundtracks include ‘The Man Who Sued God’, ‘The Circuit’ and ‘Secret City’.

“I regard this as one of the most fabulous artistic opportunities I have been given and look forward to diving right in,” said Mr Bridie. “I am honoured to be awarded the Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship. I look forward to immersing myself in the sounds and stories that resonate from this place and create a piece of work that reflects the history, science, unique beauty and geography of the only continent where people never lived.”

Dr. Keith Deverell is a Melbourne based visual artist with a background in interactive design.

“The Antarctic Arts Fellowship means so much to me as an artist because Antarctica is a place you think you will never get to see, just like space,” said Dr Deverell.

“Antarctica is so pivotal to the world, it is the source of so many crucial systems, oscillations and reverberations, to stand within them, experience them and interact with them is something very special.”

Applications are now open for the 2022 Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship

https://www.antarctica.gov.au/about-us/antarctic-arts-fellowship/

