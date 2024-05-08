 Status Quo To Release 2008 Concert As Live Album - Noise11.com
Status Quo Vol. 3 Live At Westonbirt Arboretum

Status Quo To Release 2008 Concert As Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2024

in News

Status Quo will release ‘Vol. 3 – Live At Westonbirt Arboretum’ recorded in Tetbury, UK on 22 June 2008.

The album is the third release in the Status Quo archive series. The previous releases were ‘Live In London 2012 (2023) and ‘Live In Amsterdam 2010 (2023).

Check out ‘Paper Plane’.

The show was part of the ‘In Search Of The Fourth Chord’ UK tour. This was the tenth show of the year, and was part of the ‘Forest Live’ initiative by the Forestry Commission, and in fact was a return to the venue for the band who had performed a short run of ‘Forest Live’ shows as part of the ‘Heavy Traffic’ tour of 2003.

‘Vol. 3 – Live At Westonbirt Arboretum’

CD 1
1. Intro
2. Caroline
3. The Wanderer
4. Rain
5. Beginning Of The End
6. Don’t Waste My Time
7. Don’t Drive My Car
8. Hold You Back
9. The Oriental
10. Creeping Up On You
11. Paper Plane
12. The Proposing Medley

CD 2
13. Living On An Island
14. In The Army Now
15. Drum Solo
16. Roll Over Lay Down
17. Down Down
18. Whatever You Want
19. Burning Bridges
21. Rockin’ All Over The World
21. Rock And Roll Music / Bye Bye Johnny

‘Vol. 3 – Live At Westonbirt Arboretum’ will be released July 12.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Victor Stranges and The Futurists
Victor Stranges and The Futurists To Perform The Songs of Elvis Costello

Melbourne musician Victor Stranges is putting The Futurists back on stage for ‘The Songs of Elvis Costello’ in Belgrave on 26 May.

16 mins ago
Rolling Stones Glendale 2024
The Rolling Stones Play Third Hackney Diamonds Show In Glendale, Arizona

The Rolling Stones heading west this week for the third show of the Hackney Diamonds tour in Glendale, Arizona.

20 hours ago
Ignatius Jones at the Countdown Spectacular 2 Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
R.I.P. Ignatius Jones AM of Jimmy and the Boys and Pardon Me Boys

Ignatius Jones, best known as the singer of Jimmy and the Boys, jazz cabaret act ‘Pardon Me Boys’ and then director of major events including the City of Sydney Millennium Celebrations and Sydney Olympic Games Opening Ceremony segment (horses) has died at his home in the Philippines.

1 day ago
The Sweet 2024
The Sweet Announce Farewell Australian Tour

The Sweet will return to Australia for one last time in November.

2 days ago
Daryl Hall 'D'
Daryl Hall Has A New Song ‘Can’t Say No To You’ With David A Stewart

Daryl Hall has recruited Eurythmics’ David A. Stewart to produce and play on his new album ‘D’. The first single is ‘Can’t Say No To You’.

3 days ago
Rolling Stones New Orleans Jazz Festival
The Rolling Stones Play Second Show Of Hackney Diamonds Tour In New Orleans

The Rolling Stones have played their second show for 2024 as part of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival with some special guests and special songs.

6 days ago
Electric Light Orchestra at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017
Richard Tandy, Keyboard Player Of Electric Light Orchestra, Dies At Age 76

Richard Tandy, the keyboard player for Electric Light orchestra, has died at age 76.

7 days ago