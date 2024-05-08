Status Quo To Release 2008 Concert As Live Album - Noise11.com

Status Quo will release ‘Vol. 3 – Live At Westonbirt Arboretum’ recorded in Tetbury, UK on 22 June 2008.

The album is the third release in the Status Quo archive series. The previous releases were ‘Live In London 2012 (2023) and ‘Live In Amsterdam 2010 (2023).

Check out ‘Paper Plane’.

The show was part of the ‘In Search Of The Fourth Chord’ UK tour. This was the tenth show of the year, and was part of the ‘Forest Live’ initiative by the Forestry Commission, and in fact was a return to the venue for the band who had performed a short run of ‘Forest Live’ shows as part of the ‘Heavy Traffic’ tour of 2003.

‘Vol. 3 – Live At Westonbirt Arboretum’

CD 1

1. Intro

2. Caroline

3. The Wanderer

4. Rain

5. Beginning Of The End

6. Don’t Waste My Time

7. Don’t Drive My Car

8. Hold You Back

9. The Oriental

10. Creeping Up On You

11. Paper Plane

12. The Proposing Medley

CD 2

13. Living On An Island

14. In The Army Now

15. Drum Solo

16. Roll Over Lay Down

17. Down Down

18. Whatever You Want

19. Burning Bridges

21. Rockin’ All Over The World

21. Rock And Roll Music / Bye Bye Johnny

‘Vol. 3 – Live At Westonbirt Arboretum’ will be released July 12.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

