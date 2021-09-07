 David Crosby ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ Expanded for 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com
David Crosby If I Could Only Remember My Name

David Crosby ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ Expanded for 50th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2021

in News

David Crosby has a 50th anniversary edition of his debut solo album ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ on the way.

‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ was released on 22 February 1971. If came after Crosby Stills Nash & Young’s ‘Déjà vu’ (March 1970) and in a batch of solo albums with Stephen Stills ‘Stephen Stills’ (November 1970), Graham Nash ‘Songs for Beginners’ (28 May 1971) and Neil Young ‘After The Gold Rush’ (19 September 1970).

For Crosby, Still and Nash, the albums were all solo debuts. ‘After The Gold Rush’ was Young’s third solo album.

Crosby’s album featured Nash and Young on various tracks. Stills did not guest on the record. Other musicians on the Crosby album include Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead, Joni Mitchell, and Grace Slick and Paul Kantner of Jefferson Airplane.

The album was recorded at Wally Heider Studios in San Francisco across 1970 and 1971. Stills and Nash also used the studio for their solo records. CSNY recorded ‘Déjà vu’ there. Creedence Clearwater Revival also recorded ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ there. The “factory” Studio C was known as Cosmo’s Factory. It was CCR’s rehearsal studio.

‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ reached no 12 in the USA and no 13 in Australia.

Crosby’s new edition of ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ will be released on 15 October 2021.

TRACKLIST:
Disc 1 (original album)
01 “Music Is Love”
02 “Cowboy Movie”
03 “Tamalpais High (At About 3)”
04 “Laughing”
05 “What Are Their Names”
06 “Traction In The Rain”
07 “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)”
08 “Orleans”
09 “I’d Swear There Was Somebody Here”
10 “Kids And Dogs” (bonus track)

Disc 2 (bonus tracks)
01 “Riff 1” (demo)
02 “Tamalpais High (At About 3)” (demo)
03 “Kids And Dogs” (demo)
04 “The Wall Song” (demo)
05 “Games” (demo)
06 “Laughing” (demo)
07 “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” (demo)
08 “Where Will I Be” (demo)
09 “Cowboy Movie” (alternate version)
10 “Bach Mode” (pre-Critical Mass)
11 “Coast Road”
12 “Dancer”
13 “Fugue”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Doors LA Woman
The Doors To Release 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘LA Woman’

The Doors have a 50th anniversary edition of ‘L.A. Woman’ on the way. The new edition has been expanded to three discs. A 40th Anniversary edition had two.

13 hours ago
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
Exclusive Sneak Preview: Russell Morris and Rick Springfield ‘I Am Jack Chrome’

‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ is a new collaboration from Russell Morris and Rick Springfield.

4 days ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
Sydney Harbour Bridge Lights Up For ABBA

ABBA have included Sydney, Australia in their Voyage launch today with the Sydney Harbour Bridge lit up to join the celebration.

4 days ago
IMAGE ABBA Mo Cap Suits Portrait Credit Baillie Walsh
ABBA Aren’t Back To Compete With Drake

ABBA’s new music released today is out the same day as Drake’s new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ but the guys from ABBA don’t see Drake as competition.

5 days ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA Decided To Reunite Before They Were Dead

The four members of ABBA had one motivation to reunite. They wanted to do it for they were dead.

5 days ago
IMAGE ABBA Mo Cap Suits Portrait Credit Baillie Walsh
Listen To The Two New ABBA Songs Here Now

ABBA have debuted their first new music in 39 years ahead of the album 'Vovage' and 'ABBAtar' theatre show.

5 days ago
Frida Somethings Going On
Frida Was The Only ABBA Member To Have A Solo Hit Globally

It is incredible considering the success of ABBA that only one member went on to have a solo hit. Frida (Anni-Frid Lyngstad) scored a no 3 hit in Sweden, no 5 hit in Australia, no 13 in the USA in 1982 with the Phil Collins produced ‘I Know There’s Something Going On’.

6 days ago