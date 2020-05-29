David Crosby Performs 1971 Song ‘What Are Their Names’ For Stephen Colbert

David Crosby has performed a stark acapella version of his 1971 track ‘What Are Their Names’ for Stephen Colbert.

The lyrics nearly 50 years on portray an accurate description of America today.

Who are the men who really run this land

And why do they run it with such a thoughtless hand

What are their names and on what streets do they live

I’d like to ride right over this afternoon and give

Them a piece of my mind about peace for mankind

Peace is not an awful lot to ask

‘What Are Their Names’ was written by David Crosby with Neil Young, Jerry Garcia and Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead and Michael Shrieve, formerly of Santana. Young, Garcia, Lesh and Shrieve play on the original track.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young performed the song live on their 2006 ‘Freedom of Speech’ tour.

Here is the original version

