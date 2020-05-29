 David Crosby Performs 1971 Song ‘What Are Their Names’ For Stephen Colbert - Noise11.com
David Crosby Performs 1971 Song ‘What Are Their Names’ For Stephen Colbert

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2020

in News

David Crosby has performed a stark acapella version of his 1971 track ‘What Are Their Names’ for Stephen Colbert.

The lyrics nearly 50 years on portray an accurate description of America today.

Who are the men who really run this land
And why do they run it with such a thoughtless hand
What are their names and on what streets do they live
I’d like to ride right over this afternoon and give
Them a piece of my mind about peace for mankind
Peace is not an awful lot to ask

‘What Are Their Names’ was written by David Crosby with Neil Young, Jerry Garcia and Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead and Michael Shrieve, formerly of Santana. Young, Garcia, Lesh and Shrieve play on the original track.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young performed the song live on their 2006 ‘Freedom of Speech’ tour.

Here is the original version

