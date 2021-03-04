 David Crosby Sells Catalogue To Irving Azoff - Noise11.com
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

David Crosby, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

David Crosby Sells Catalogue To Irving Azoff

by Music-News.com on March 5, 2021

in News

David Crosby has become the latest rock legend to sell his back catalogue to music mogul Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

Crosby has partnered with Azoff on a wide-ranging deal to monetise his recordings.

Iconic has purchased the publishing and recorded music rights to the catalogue, which includes David’s solo work as well as his output as a member of The Byrds, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, according to Billboard.

“I’ve known David as a friend and have admired him as a great artist since our earliest days at Geffen Roberts Management shortly after I moved to Los Angeles,” Azoff said in a statement.

“This is an incredible time to be involved with David and his tremendous catalogue of music,” he went on, calling Crosby “truly one of music’s most prolific songwriters and artists”.

“I’m honoured he has made Iconic the steward of his timeless musical legacy,” he added.

The news comes just weeks after Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Azoff snapped up a controlling interest in The Beach Boys’ intellectual property, including its brand and select memorabilia.

He said in a statement: “I am honored that the Beach Boys have entrusted Iconic to preserve and grow their legacy. And I’m thrilled that the Beach Boys want to stay invested in the growth of the incredible cultural brand they created.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

