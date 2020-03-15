 David Foster and Katharine McPhee Reschedule US Tour - Noise11.com
David Foster and Katharine McPhee Reschedule US Tour

David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee are rescheduling all of the dates on their upcoming spring spring tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old music producer and songwriter previously rescheduled his March concert dates due to a medical procedure and, since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus a pandemic, he has decided to postpone the rest of the tour as well.

“We have all been closely following the recommendations around COVID-19 and today we collectively made the tough, but we think wise decision, to reschedule our spring tour,” he wrote on Instagram. The health and safety of the communities involved is top priority and based on the information from the CDC and the local governments in our touring cities, we feel this is the best decision.”

David continued: “I apologize for the inconvenience this may cause some of you and hope to make it up to you at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced soon. Tickets purchased for this tour will be honored at the new dates and inquiries regarding refunds can be directed to the box office where tickets were purchased.

“I think I can easily say that no one is more disappointed than myself and the great performers that were to join me on stage each night. We hope you all stay safe and healthy and that we see you in the near future,” the message finished.

The tour was set to resume in mid-April, and was supposed to run until mid-May. The cancellation follows similar measures from stars including Cher, Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Billie Eilish, whose performances have all been affected by the outbreak.

