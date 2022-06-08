Dean Lewis To Tour Australia in November and December - Noise11.com

Singer Songwriter Dean Lewis will return to Australia for shows across the country in November and December.

The Sydney born songwriter is now based in the USA where he has achieved double platinum status for his 2018 hit ‘Be Alright’. Dean’s ‘A Place I Knew’ album was a number one album in Australia and peaked at 31 in the USA.

Dean has so far released three songs from his upcoming second album and tells you more about that in his brand new interview with Noise11.com.

Dean Lewis will kick off his ‘Sad Boi Winter Summer’ Australian tour in Brisbane in November.

To announce the tour Dean Lewis joins Paul Cashmere at Noise11.com.

Dean Lewis 2022 Australian Tour Dates:

➢ Tuesday 8 November Brisbane, The Tivoli

➢ Thursday 10 November Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

➢ Saturday 12 November Newcastle, Civic Theatre

➢ Sunday 13 November Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre

➢ Tuesday 15 November Perth, PCEC Riverside Theatre

➢ Wednesday 16 November Fremantle, Metropolis

➢ Friday 18 November Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre

➢ Sunday 20 November Sydney, Enmore Theatre

➢ Tuesday 22 November Canberra, Canberra Theatre

➢ Wednesday 23 November Albury,Entertainment Centre

➢ Friday 25 November Hobart, Odeon Theatre

➢ Sunday 27 November Melbourne, The Forum

➢ Thursday 1 December Geelong, Costa Hall

➢ Friday 2 December Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

➢ Saturday 3 December Traralgon, Gippsland Performing Arts Centre

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 1pm on Tuesday June 14, through to 1pm on Thursday 16 June

Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.

General public tickets go on sale at 10am Monday 20 June

Head to TEG VAN EGMOND for all ticketing and tour information.

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 11am on Tuesday 7 – 11am on Thursday 9 June Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.

