 Debbie Harry On Women In The Industry
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Debbie Harry, Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Debbie Harry On Women In The Industry

by Music-News.com on April 3, 2020

in News

Debbie Harry believes that women are having more success than ever before, but she slammed those who “rely on that soft porn thing” by being “overtly sexual”, as she doesn’t think it’s necessary to sell records.

In an interview with ES Magazine, she said: “My God, they’re so much more in demand.

“Their product is more valuable. It still depends on if they have decent representation, though.”

Debbie picked out Lady Gaga as an example of a pop star who always puts her “musician first”, and doesn’t need to seduce her fans by wearing racy outfits.

She explained that the Lady Gaga hitmaker is “a phenomenal artist”.

“She does kooky stuff but she isn’t overtly sexual.

“You think of her as a musician first.”

The ‘Heart of Glass’ hitmaker, 74, is also a huge fan of Billie Eilish, who she hailed as “fantastic”, Lizzo who she said has “a great personality”, and she also dubbed US pop superstar Taylor Swift as “really talented”.

Reflecting on when she first started out in the music industry, Debbie said: “When I started performing I was reserved and charming and sexy and then I realised I had to grab the audience, grab their attention.

“Once I realised that, there was no going back.”

Meanwhile, Debbie has previously claimed she had a facelift for “business reasons”, and in her recent tell-all memoir, ‘Face It’, Debbie spoke about feeling uncomfortable about all of the attention she has received for her looks.

She said: “It’s sometimes made me wonder if I’ve ever accomplished anything beyond my image.”

Debbie also compared cosmetic surgery to the flu jab.

She said: “I think it’s the same as having a flu shot basically, another way of looking after yourself. If it makes you feel better and look better and work better, that’s what it’s all about.

“Getting older is hard on your looks. Like everybody else, I have good days and bad days and those, ‘Shit, I hope nobody sees me today’ days.”

music-news.com

