 Delayed Record Store Day To Be Spread Over Three Dates - Noise11.com
2017 Record Store Day Ambassador Anthony Albanese (aka Albo) at Red Eye Records handing over the Ambassadorship to the current ambassadors. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Delayed Record Store Day To Be Spread Over Three Dates

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Record Store Day will now happen on Saturday August 29, Saturday September 26 and Saturday October 24.

Record Store Day’s original date of April 18 was postponed until June 20 because of Coronavirus lockdowns. The June 20 date will now change to the three dates on the last Saturday of Australia, September and October.

Record Store Day will become known as ‘RSD Drops’. The term ‘drops’ is an industry term for when a new release ‘drops’ (ie: is released).

Instead of all releases “dropping” on the same day the RSD releases will now be spread out over the three days, leading up to the end of the year.

More details of RSD Drops will be forthcoming over the next few days. Meanwhile mark for calendar for Saturday August 29, Saturday September 26 and Saturday October 24.

