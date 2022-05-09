Dennis Waterman Dead At 74 - Noise11.com

Dennis Waterman, full time TV star and occasional pop star, has died at the age of 74.

Dennis starred in Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks. He also had a hit song in 1980 with ‘I Could Be So Good More You’. It reached no 3 in the UK and no 9 in Australia.

One of Waterman’s most recent roles as in the Australian drama Never Too Late, filmed in Adelaide in 2019.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

