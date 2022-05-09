Dennis Waterman Dead At 74 - Noise11.com

Dennis Waterman, full time TV star and occasional pop star, has died at the age of 74.
Dennis starred in Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks. He also had a hit song in 1980 with ‘I Could Be So Good More You’. It reached no 3 in the UK and no 9 in Australia.
One of Waterman’s most recent roles as in the Australian drama Never Too Late, filmed in Adelaide in 2019.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook