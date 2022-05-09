 Dennis Waterman Dead At 74 - Noise11.com
Dennis Waterman second from left in New Tricks photo from BBC

Dennis Waterman Dead At 74

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2022

in News

Dennis Waterman, full time TV star and occasional pop star, has died at the age of 74.

Dennis starred in Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks. He also had a hit song in 1980 with ‘I Could Be So Good More You’. It reached no 3 in the UK and no 9 in Australia.

One of Waterman’s most recent roles as in the Australian drama Never Too Late, filmed in Adelaide in 2019.

