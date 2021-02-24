 Dinosaur Jr Have A New Song ‘I Ran Away’ - Noise11.com
Dinosaur Jr, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Dinosaur Jr, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Dinosaur Jr Have A New Song ‘I Ran Away’

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2021

in News

Dinosaur Jr have new music. ‘I Ran Away’ comes five years after the last Dinosaur Jr album ‘Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not’.

The current line-up features the core original band of J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph.

‘I Ran Away’ features Kurt Vile. It will feature on the 12th Dinosaur Jr album ‘Sweep Into Space’, due in April.

Inbetween Dinosaur Jr albums J Mascis released ‘Elastic Days’ (2018), Lou Barlow had the three singles ‘Love Intervene’, ‘Over You’ and ‘Cold One’ and Murph has been sitting on his drumseat waiting for the first two to get back together.

