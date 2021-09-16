 Dion Rounds Up More Friends for ‘Stomping Ground’ - Noise11.com
Dion Rounds Up More Friends for ‘Stomping Ground’

by Paul Cashmere on September 16, 2021

in News

One year after his all-star Dion ‘Blues With Friends’ album Dion is back with more friends, more songs and another all-star album ‘Stomping Ground’.

Dion’s famous friends this time around are Boz Scaggs, Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen, Billy F Gibbons, Keb’ Mo’, Sonny Landreth, Joe Menza, Mike Menza, Marcia Ball, Jimmy Vivino, Rickie Lee Jones, Wayne Hood, Joe Bonamassa and G.E. Smith with Pete Townshend’s liner notes .

About the new ‘Stomping Ground’ album Dion says, “When I was young, I was always striving for accolades and admiration. Those were my goals. But when I reached them, they didn’t satisfy. I discovered joy when I leaned to stop caring about all that – when I learned to relax and make music with friends… music that would make more friends for us through its joy. To make music with friends, and to make friends through music: I can’t imagine a better life than this. I am grateful to my friends who made Stomping Ground with me – and my new friends who are listening.”

In his liner notes Pete Townshend says, “Dion, like a circling star that never fades, generates the energy and fire we need to pull ourselves up and start again. Dion is a star who knows well how to start again, how to keep shining. He looks at his watch every few years. Damn! Let’s make a record. Take care. This one will blow those little white things in our ears right into your brain.”

‘Stomping Ground’ will be released on 5 November, 2021.

Stomping Ground track listing (LP version — CD version follows the same order)

Side A
1. Take It Back with Joe Bonamassa
2. Hey Diddle Diddle with G.E. Smith
3. Dancing Girl with Mark Knopfler
4. If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll with Eric Clapton

Side B
1. There Was A Time with Peter Frampton
2. Cryin’ Shame with Sonny Landreth
3. The Night Is Young with Joe Menza and Wayne Hood

Side C
1. That’s What The Doctor Said with Steve Conn
2. My Stomping Ground with Billy F Gibbons
3. Angel In the Alleyways with Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen

Side D
1. I’ve Got To Get To You with Boz Scaggs, Joe Menza and Mike Menza
2. Red House with Keb’ Mo’
3. I Got My Eyes On You Baby with Marcia Ball and Jimmy Vivino
4. I’ve Been Watching with Rickie Lee Jones and Wayne Hood

