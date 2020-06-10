DMA’s To Performed For Delivered Live

Delivered Live is 11 weeks old this weekend. DMA’s will be there.

The latest edition of Delivered Live will stream 13 June with host Henry Wagons.

The fill line-up is:

Delivered, Live Episode 11, Saturday 13th June at 7.30pm

PLGRMS

Polish Club

DMA’S

Geraldine Hickey

Sami Shah

To date, Delivered Live has clicked over 10k ticket sales with the net revenue going back to artists, venues and crews. Viewers can help support the artists on the show, as well as local live music crew and venues by buying a ticket from as little as $10 HERE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments