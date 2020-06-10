 DMA’s To Performed For Delivered Live - Noise11.com
DMA’s To Performed For Delivered Live

by Noise11.com on June 10, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Delivered Live is 11 weeks old this weekend. DMA’s will be there.

The latest edition of Delivered Live will stream 13 June with host Henry Wagons.

The fill line-up is:

Delivered, Live Episode 11, Saturday 13th June at 7.30pm
PLGRMS
Polish Club
DMA’S
Geraldine Hickey
Sami Shah

To date, Delivered Live has clicked over 10k ticket sales with the net revenue going back to artists, venues and crews. Viewers can help support the artists on the show, as well as local live music crew and venues by buying a ticket from as little as $10 HERE

