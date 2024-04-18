 Gavin Webb of The Masters Apprentices Dies Aged 77 - Noise11.com
The Masters Apprentices

Gavin Webb of The Masters Apprentices Dies Aged 77

by Paul Cashmere on April 18, 2024

in News

Gavin Webb, the founding bass player for The Masters Apprentices, has died at age 77 after six years with cancer.

Gavin’s passing was announced by the band in a statement:

Gavin Peter Webb
22nd June 1946 – 16th April 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved bassist and founding member of ARIA Hall of Fame inducted band The Masters Apprentices, Gavin Webb. After being in remission for a few years, Gavin passed away from a 6 year battle with cancer in the Royal Adelaide Hospital on Tuesday afternoon 16th April 2024.

Gavin is survived by his son Ben and partner Sharon, Gavin’s grandchildren Lucy, Noah and Matthew, nephews Darren and Jarrad, and Jeanette Webb (wife of Gavin’s late brother Darrel d. 2021).

Even though Gavin was softly spoken, what few words he did say, he would always make count. Gavin’s band dossier from 1966 says his personal ambition is to “be a good musician”, a humble dream he would go on to transcend. Gavin leaves behind an incredible musical legacy which will live forever in Australia’s music history.

“Gavin entered our lives 60 years ago. He joined our band as a bassist and from that moment became a member of our family; our brother. We will greatly miss our Gavin and treasure the life long bond we will share forever – from Mustangs to Masters.

Our love eternally ‘Spider’.”

Mick Bower, Brian Vaughton and Rick Morrison – The Masters Apprentices

Gavin was a founding member of The Masters Apprentices with Mick Bower, Rick Morrison and Brian Vaughton under the original name The Mustangs.

Gavin was the bass player of The Masters Apprentices hit songs ‘’Undecided’, ‘Buried and Dead’ and ‘Living In A Childs Dream’ as well as the self-titled debut album of 1967.

When Gavin left in 1968 he was replaced by Glenn Wheatley.

In 2014 The Masters Apprentices were inducted into the South Australia Music Hall of Fame and reformed for the event. Since 2014, the original Masters have continued to tour.

