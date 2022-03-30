 Doja Cat Reiterates Her Desire To Quit Music - Noise11.com
Doja Cat Reiterates Her Desire To Quit Music

by Music-News.com on March 31, 2022

in News

Doja Cat is standing firm on her plans to quit music.

The rapper/singer, real name Amala Dlamini, seemingly announced her retirement from the music industry in a series of Twitter messages posted last week. Two days later, she issued an apology, replying to a tweet that read, “I’m not sorry,” with the words, “I am.”

But on Tuesday, Doja Cat reiterated her plans to ditch the entertainment business.

Responding to a tweet by MIX105.1 that read, “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring,” she replied, “Yes the fuck I am.”

Last week, Doja Cat hit headlines after she declared that having a music career was a “nightmare”.

“It’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she tweeted on Thursday. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me (sic).”

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

music-news.com

