Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 Melbourne Season Announced - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton’s ‘9 To 5’ musical is coming to Melbourne in July.

“I am so excited that 9 TO 5 is coming to Melbourne with this talented cast and crew leading the way,” said Dolly Parton. “The response to 9 TO 5 from around the world has been incredible so far. I can’t wait for everyone down under to have a fun (and funny!) night out at 9 TO 5!”

The musical stars Marina Prior as Violet Newstead, Casey Donovan as Judy Bernly and Eddie Perfect as Franklin Hart Jr with Lily Baulderstone, Ana Maria Belo, Zoe Coppinger, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Ben Gillespie, Emma Hawthorne, James Haxby, Emma Johns, Jay Johns, Ethan Jones, Antonia Marr, Josh Mulheran, Tom New, Jake O’Brien, Matthew Prime, Jackson Reedman, Jordan Tomljenovic and Jessica Vellucci.

Producers John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions said, “We’re thrilled to be able to bring 9 TO 5 to Melbourne at the beautiful State Theatre with our glorious cast led by Marina, Casey, Erin, Eddie and Caroline. Following the success of Dream Lover, Evita and Chicago at Arts Centre Melbourne, we know Melbourne audiences will flock to 9 TO 5. Forget the Covid blues and join us for the most fun you’ll have all year!”

9 To 5 opens in Sydney on 16 February and then heads to Brisbane on 22 May and Melbourne on 10 July.

