Dr Sophie Payten (aka Gordi) Joins The Banding Together Project - Noise11.com

Dr Sophie Payten, better know to music fans as Gordi, has contributed to the Australian Music Vault’s ‘Highways of Hope’ series.

‘Highways of Hope’ tells stories from the Australian music community for fans in the Covid-era. The series captures the impact of the pandemic vs the music industry. As the result of the coronavirus pandemic Sophie returned to her work as a doctor.

In April 2020 Gordi posted “I had this life plan – I would finish my medical degree and finish the album cycle. Then in 2019 I would complete my intern year in the hospital, hand in my resignation and complete my final day on January 31, 2020 and go back to full time touring … About 4 weeks later borders starting closing and COVID-19 destroyed the entirety of the live music industry”.

Gordi tells her story about her two industries ‘music and medicine’ for the Australian Music Vault. “I think about the two industries I am in, music and medicine, and I can’t think of two industries put more to the test, for very different reasons. Two industries that have had to be more resilient that ever this year”.

WATCH The Australian Music Vault episode with Gordi here.

Gordi recently also joined Dr Emma O’Brien of the Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir along with Ben Lee for Music From the Home Front.

