Drake Takes Restraining Order Out Against Stalker - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on April 22, 2022

in News

Drake has been granted a restraining order against a woman who has allegedly been harassing him on and off since 2017.

Drake filed for the protective order against Mesha Collins in March and it was granted during a hearing on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The order prevents Collins from contacting Drake, his four-year-old son Adonis, and his family or coming within 100 yards of them for the next three years.

Neither Collins nor Drake was present in court, but she will be served with the restraining order.

In his request for the order, the rapper claimed Collins was a stalker who had been harassing him on and off since 2017 and sent him threatening messages.

“She has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet,” Drake claimed in the documents, reports E! News. “As a result of Ms. Collins’ harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.”

Collins was arrested and found guilty of trespassing after breaking into Drake’s home in Los Angeles in 2017.

Last year, Collins sued Drake for defamation and invasion of privacy, but this legal action was dismissed in December. She also requested a restraining order against the rapper in February but that was denied due to a lack of evidence.

music-news.com

Future Music Festival 2015 photo by Ros OGorman-17.jpg

