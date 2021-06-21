Duane McDonald Is Touring John Williamson Around Australia - Noise11.com

Promoter Duane McDonald’s faith in Australian artists is paying off for Australian music fans with yet another all-Australian tour announced with John Williamson.

Duane’s Regional Touring is behind the Red Hot Summer and One Electric Day shows. The John Williamson tour is with Zaccaria Touring, the promoter of By The C.

‘For over 50 years I have travelled and written songs that cover the width and breadth of this ancient land. I spent six years wheat and sheep farming in both Victoria and New South Wales, lived in Melbourne, Sydney and now the mountains in sub-tropical Queensland. All this has given me an understanding of what my country is about. That’s ‘My Australian Story”, says Williamson.

Fri 10th September Melbourne Palais Theatre

Sat 18th September Sydney State Theatre

Tues 5th October Perth Perth Concert Hall

Fri 8th October Adelaide Her Majesty’s Theatre

Fri 15th October Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall

MY AUSTRALIAN STORIES – JOHN WILLIAMSON

Tickets on pre-sale from Wednesday 23rd June.

General on Sale from 9:00am, Thursday 24th June

