 Duane McDonald Is Touring John Williamson Around Australia - Noise11.com
John Williamson

John Williamson

Duane McDonald Is Touring John Williamson Around Australia

by Paul Cashmere on June 21, 2021

in News

Promoter Duane McDonald’s faith in Australian artists is paying off for Australian music fans with yet another all-Australian tour announced with John Williamson.

Duane’s Regional Touring is behind the Red Hot Summer and One Electric Day shows. The John Williamson tour is with Zaccaria Touring, the promoter of By The C.

‘For over 50 years I have travelled and written songs that cover the width and breadth of this ancient land. I spent six years wheat and sheep farming in both Victoria and New South Wales, lived in Melbourne, Sydney and now the mountains in sub-tropical Queensland. All this has given me an understanding of what my country is about. That’s ‘My Australian Story”, says Williamson.

Fri 10th September Melbourne Palais Theatre
Sat 18th September Sydney State Theatre
Tues 5th October Perth Perth Concert Hall
Fri 8th October Adelaide Her Majesty’s Theatre
Fri 15th October Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall

MY AUSTRALIAN STORIES – JOHN WILLIAMSON
Tickets on pre-sale from Wednesday 23rd June.
General on Sale from 9:00am, Thursday 24th June

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John To Resume Farewell Tour

Elton John is ready to resume his Farewell tour. An announcement of the new dates is coming next week on 23 June.

3 days ago
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
David Byrne’s American Utopia Will Reopen On Broadway In September

With America opening up David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ will return to Broadway in September.

3 days ago
The Beatles
Peter Jackson’s The Beatles ‘Get Back’ To Premiere On Disney+

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ will premiere on Disney+ in November. ‘Get Back’ is Jackson’s reboot of the ‘Let It Be’ film. Paul McCartney always despised the film because he felt he was shown in a negative light.

3 days ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
UK To Host Inaugural David Bowie Convention

The first ever David Bowie World Fan Convention will take place across multiple venues in Liverpool, England next summer.

3 days ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross To Release Her First Album In 15 Years

Diana Ross will release ‘Thank You’ in September. It will be her first album since 2006’s covers record ‘I Love You’ and first album of original songs since 1999’s ‘Every Day Is A New Day’.

4 days ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan To Perform Streaming Show

Bob Dylan will perform his first show since December 2019 on Sunday July 18 at 2pm PT (Monday July 19 at 7am in Australia).

4 days ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says His Friends Have Abandoned Him After His Public Covid Views

Eric Clapton's famous friends are deserting him in droves over his anti-vaccination stance.

4 days ago