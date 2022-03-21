Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Draws Record Crowd In Ballarat - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Festival was Australia’s biggest live music event over the weekend pulling a crowd of over 15,000 in Ballarat on Saturday (19 March 2022).

It was a turn-up even Duane wasn’t expecting. “For the Australian public to turn out in such great numbers makes the hairs on your arms stand up,” he tells Noise11.com. “Aussie Acts, Aussie Crew, Aussie Suppliers and Aussie Fans. After two horrendous years of no work it’s great to see such great support of our artists and wider industry”.

Dave Gleeson performing with The Angels at Red Hot Summer photo by The Angels

Hunters & Collectors are headlining this Red Hot Summer line-up with James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera on the bill.

With live music back in Australia, Australian audiences are as keen as ever to attend live events and Red Hot Summer’s formula has been a proven winner for more than a decade. By mid-May the 2022 Red Hot Summer Tour have will played to over 220,000 patrons across Australia with three of the biggest rock line ups in its history. Three separate routes headlined by Jimmy Barnes (Jan / Feb), Hunters & Collectors (Feb / Mar / Apr/ May) and Icehouse (Feb / May).

The 2022/2023 season is also close to an announcement. “2023 for us will be huge with new regional areas and venues being introduced to the tour and some very exciting artists in the mix,” Duane says.

The Hunters & Collectors edition of Red Hot Summer rolls into Wodonga this Saturday (26 March) and then to Kiama on 3 April. The shows include James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi and Christine Anu.

Icehouse will perform in Toowoomba on 7 May and Jacobs Well 8 May.

Duane McDonald will then launch his next event Legends on the Lawn in Mackay on 21 May 2022 with Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda, Vanessa Amorosi, Busby Marou and Christine Anu.

