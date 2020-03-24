 ‘Dueling Banjos’ Eric Weissberg Dies At Age 80 - Noise11.com
‘Dueling Banjos’ Eric Weissberg Dies At Age 80

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2020

in News

Banjo player Eric Weissberg has died at a nursing home in Detroit after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Weissberg recorded ‘Dueling Banjos’ for the 1972 movie ‘Deliverance’. It reached no 2 in the USA. In the movie the actor playing the banjo is Billy Redden as Lonnie

Weissberg has played on albums by The Bee Gees ‘Odessa’, Barbra Streisand ‘Stoney End’, Billy Joel ‘Piano Man’, Jim Croce ‘Life And Times’, Bette Midler ‘Songs For The New Depression’, Talking Heads ‘Little Creatures’ and Bob Dylan ‘Blood On The Tracks’.

