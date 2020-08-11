Duff of Guns ‘N Roses Joins Lily Cornell For Mind Wide Open Podcast

Guns ‘N Roses bass player Duff McKagan is Lily Cornell’s guest on Mind Wide Open this week.
Lily is the daughter of the late Chris Cornell. Mind Wide Open is a podcast about mental health.
Duff suffered anxiety growing up and had his first panic attack at 16. He talks to Lily about his reliance on drugs and alcohol to “self-medicate”.
Lily started the podcast recently after the death of her father. She aims to de-stigmatize conversations about mental health with the podcast series.
Previous episodes of Mind Wide Open featured TikTok/Instagram influencer Sir Carter, Dr. Laura van Dernoot-Lipsky of the Trauma Stewardship in Seattle and Dr. Marc Brackett, author of Permission to Feel and founding Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. More guests including mental health professionals, musicians, actors and friends will be announced in the coming weeks.
https://www.instagram.com/lilycornellsilver/
www.mindwideopenproject.com
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook