 Duncan Campbell Quits UB40 After Suffering Seizure - Noise11.com
Duncan Campbell Quits UB40 After Suffering Seizure

by Music-News.com on June 29, 2021

in News

UB40’s Duncan Campbell has quit the band after suffering a seizure earlier this month.

Campbell, who had a stroke in August 2020, has been forced to end his tenure in UB40 to focus on his recovery.

In a statement issued on the band’s social media pages, Duncan said: “Unfortunately, due to continued ill health, I have reluctantly decided to retire from the band so as to focus on my recovery.

“I am very grateful, and would like to express my sincere thanks to the fans for all their support during this time and indeed throughout my time with UB40.

“The band have my full support going forward and, of course, my very best wishes for the future with their new singer.”

Duncan’s brother and bandmate Robin added: “We’ve been rehearsing with every intention of Duncan’s return to performing, but sadly, after suffering further illness, he has made the decision to retire from music in order to concentrate fully on his recovery.

“While we are deeply saddened, we completely understand and fully support his decision. As far as touring goes, we are ready to hit the road for our upcoming summer shows and will be announcing our new frontman imminently.”

The group announced Duncan had suffered a stroke in a statement at the time which read: “We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke.

“While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the family’s privacy as he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery.

“We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring.”

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978.

Duncan replaced brother Ali Campbell in 2008 after he left over a disagreement about management.

Ali went on to tour as UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.

