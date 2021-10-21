Duran Duran Debut ‘Anniversary’ Video Shot At Belvoir Castle - Noise11.com

The new Duran Duran ‘Anniversary’ video has premiered with stunning footage filmed from Belvoir Castle. The video even features a ‘dancing queen’.

Belvoir Castle is the home of The Duke and Duchess of Rutland. They get a thank you. The castle is in Leicestershire, UK and was first built in 1066.

Duran Duran ‘Anniversary’ is from the 15th Duran Duran album ‘Future Past’ out 22 October 2021.

