 Duran Duran Debut ‘Anniversary’ Video Shot At Belvoir Castle - Noise11.com
Duran Duran Debut ‘Anniversary’ Video Shot At Belvoir Castle

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2021

in News

The new Duran Duran ‘Anniversary’ video has premiered with stunning footage filmed from Belvoir Castle. The video even features a ‘dancing queen’.

Belvoir Castle is the home of The Duke and Duchess of Rutland. They get a thank you. The castle is in Leicestershire, UK and was first built in 1066.

Duran Duran ‘Anniversary’ is from the 15th Duran Duran album ‘Future Past’ out 22 October 2021.

