Duran Duran Debut ‘Anniversary’ Video Shot At Belvoir Castle - Noise11.com

The new Duran Duran ‘Anniversary’ video has premiered with stunning footage filmed from Belvoir Castle. The video even features a ‘dancing queen’.
Belvoir Castle is the home of The Duke and Duchess of Rutland. They get a thank you. The castle is in Leicestershire, UK and was first built in 1066.
Duran Duran ‘Anniversary’ is from the 15th Duran Duran album ‘Future Past’ out 22 October 2021.
