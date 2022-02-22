Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Has Produced The New Reef Album - Noise11.com

Reef will release their second studio album since reforming. A new album ‘Shoot Me Your Ace’ is coming in April and it is produced by Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor.

Taylor also plays guitar on the record.

Each out ‘Wolfman’.

Ben Groves comments, “I got a call from Gary (Stringer, Reef vocalist) asking if I would be up for getting involved and putting something together for the track and I instantly knew what I wanted to do. I immediately called Skateboard photographer and film maker Danny Parker and then we rounded up the guys. Skating with a Wolfmask on in the rain was pretty crazy and it wasn’t even a full moon.”

The title track was the first single.

Reef disbanded after four albums in 2003. In 2006 their manager Martin Gilks was killed in a motorcycle accident and the band reformed to play at his funeral.

They got back together again in 2010 for six shows and played at a footy match in 2011. In 2014 Kenwyn House announced he was leaving Reef permanently. He was replaced with Jesse Wood, the son on Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones.

The ‘Revelation’ album in 2018 was the first Reef album since ‘Getaway’ in 2000. ‘Shoot Me Your Ace’ will be released on April 15.

