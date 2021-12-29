Eagles Have No Plans For New Music - Noise11.com

Don’t expect any new music from Eagles soon. Vince Gill says they haven’t even tried.

In an interview with Cleveland.com Vince was asked if there were plans for new music from the band. “There doesn’t seem to be any kind of attempt at that, and I think that’s pretty healthy,” he replied.

Eagles last album ‘Long Road Out Of Eden’ was released in 2007. That was the band’s first studio album since 1979’s ‘The Long Run’.

Inbetween ‘The Long Run’ and ‘The Long Road Out Of Eden’ they also released the following songs:

Seven Bridges Road (from Eagles Live, 1980)

Get Over It

Love Will Keep Us Alive

The Girl From Yesterday

Learn To Be Still (all from Hell Freezes Over, 1994)

Hole In The World (from The Very Best Of, 2003)

One Day At A Time

No More Cloudy Days (both from Farewell 1 Tour: Live From Melbourne, 2005)

