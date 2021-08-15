 Earth Wind & Fire Reboot A Classic - Noise11.com
Earth Wind & Fire - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Earth Wind & Fire - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Earth Wind & Fire Reboot A Classic

by Music-News.com on August 16, 2021

in News

Earth, Wind & Fire are to release a reimagining of their hit ‘You Want My Love’.

Earth Wind & Fire have teamed up with acclaimed producer Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds and singer-songwriter Lucky Dave for a new version of the track to mark its 45th anniversary.

The tune blends the music of Earth, Wind & Fire with contemporary stars and will be released on August 20.

‘You Want My Love’ was released on the album ‘Gratitude’ in 1975 and would earn a Grammy nomination for Best Arrangement For Voices two years later.

Lead singer Philip Bailey said: “I am super hyped about this all-star collaboration – Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, and Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds producing. It was an honour to join forces with these two superstars, and I truly believe we’ve created a winner all the way.”

Edmonds added: “This project has been fantastic to work on. We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honouring the original.”

Lucky Daye said: “When I first got the call, I flipped. Artists like me only dream of moments like this. I’m honored to be a part of the Earth, Wind & Fire legacy. I love these guys, man.”

Earth, Wind & Fire are also set to perform the track on stage in New York City for the ‘WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert’ to celebrate the Big Apple’s reopening as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Queen
Freddie Mercury’s Handwritten Fat Bottomed Girls Lyrics Sells At Auction

Everyone knows Queen’s iconic 1978 song “Fat Bottomed Girls”. The chart-topper is a mainstay in both bars and movie theatres alike and is considered to be one of Queen’s best songs, even making it to the top 11 in the UK Singles Chart and 24 in Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

13 hours ago
Richard Clapton Music Is Love Shows Move To 2022

Richard Clapton’s Music Is Love tour is the latest Covid casualty with all dates moved into 2022.

20 hours ago
Simon Gallup of The Cure perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simon Gallup Quits The Cure

Simon Gallup has quit The Cure and fumed that he's "fed up of betrayal". Bass player Gallup announced his departure from The Cure on his Facebook page.

2 days ago
Tony Bennett photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tony Bennett Retires At 95

Tony Bennett has retired from performing. Bennett performed two sold-out shows with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in New York last week, but his son and manager Danny Bennett has revealed he's now decided to cease his on-stage shows.

2 days ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Motorhead Ace Of Spades Played On Church Bells

On July 17, guitarist Jitse Zonneveld and keyboard player Frank Steijns went to Church. The pair recorded a “heavenly” version of the Motorhead classic ‘Ace of Spades’ in the centre of the city of Weert in the south of the Netherlands.

4 days ago
Tommy
Melbourne Production of The Who’s Tommy Postponed Until 2022

The upcoming Melbourne production of The Who’s Tommy has been postponed until February 2022 due to Covid lockdowns.

4 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Dua Lipa With Pnau ‘Cold Heart’

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new song.

4 days ago